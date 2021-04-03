Paramount+ launches Thursday changing the way to use CBS All Access

The Paramount+ catalog features more than 2,500 movie titles, 30,000 television episodes and more than 1,000 live sporting events.

On Thursday, ViacomCBS launched its newly rebranded and enhanced streaming service called Paramount+. President and CEO of ViacomCBS, Bob Bakish said, “We've transformed CBS All Access into Paramount+. Paramount+ will be one of the only streaming services to combine live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. It's all your favorites, all in one place."

CBS All Access accounts have already automatically switched to the Paramount+ app.

The commercial-free service costs just $10 a month with a $5 a month subscription being made available with commercials in June.

Don't worry, you'll be able to catch all the shows you already enjoy on CBS All Access.

Original series

ViacomCBS announced 50 original series will premiere on the streaming service over the next two years, with 36 of those debuting in 2021.

Here are some of the new series coming to Paramount+:

"6666" — Spinoff of Paramount's popular show, "Yellowstone."

"Criminal Minds" — Examining a new case across 10 episodes.

"Dora the Explorer" — Live-action series based on the Nickelodeon cartoon.

"The Fairly OddParents" — Live-action series based on the Nickelodeon cartoon.

"Flashdance" — Picking up where the 1983 film of the same name left off but told in the present day.

"Frasier" — Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the sitcom that ran on NBC for 11 seasons.

"Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies" — A prequel to the 1978 film that will feature both classic and new songs on how Frenchy's older sister founded the Pink Ladies.

"Halo" — Based on the popular Xbox franchise.

"iCarly" — Miranda Cosgrove and the rest of the cast return for a new chapter in the Nickelodeon series.

"Inside Amy Schumer" — The Emmy-winning sketch comedy series returns with five specials.

"The Man Who Fell to Earth" — Sci-fi series starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.

"The Offer" — 10-episode limited series on the making of "The Godfather."

"The Real World: Homecoming - New York" — The cast of the first season of "The Real World" reunites nearly 30 years later and moves back into the same loft.

"Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon" — A super-sized event based on the Comedy Central series.

"Rugrats" — The original voice cast returns in the new CGI animation series.

Untitled "Beavis & Butt-Head" movie — The film will be released ahead of the new series.

Films

In addition to the original TV programming, Paramount+ will include more than 2,500 films.

Paramount Pictures films will have their streaming debuts on Paramount+ following 30-45 days in theaters. This includes the following films:

"Top Gun: Maverick" (in theaters July 2)

"PAW Patrol: The Movie" (in theaters Aug. 20)

"A Quiet Place Part II" (in theaters Sept. 17)

"Mission: Impossible 7" (in theaters Nov. 19)

Sports

The streaming service will include more than 1,000 live sporting events each year.