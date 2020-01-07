Out and About: Da South in Ya Mouth is a family affair in Fallbrook

Riles says Southern soul food is his passion and that it's nothing you can find a recipe for, it's embedded deep in his soul.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — If you're looking for a taste of the south right in your mouth look no further than...Fallbrook?!

That's right, you'll have to drive up north to try "Da South in Ya Mouth".

It's a food truck run by a good ole Georgia boy named Andra Riles and it's a total family affair.

Andra, his wife and two sons run the truck. They started out working farmer's markets in Chula Vista and then right before the pandemic hit, they got their very own food truck. Well, more like a shuttle bus. And it's parked right in Fallbrook along Mission Road.

So what does Riles know about soul food? He says he was born in rural Georgia and his Grandma taught him how to cook.

Riles says Southern soul food is his passion and that it's nothing you can find a recipe for, it's embedded deep in his soul.

While I was interviewing Riles and one of his sons, I could feel the love. People were driving by and yelling out their windows "the ribs are amazing!"

One of their loyal customers from many years back when the family did in-home catering, drove by praising the food and what good people they are.

But don't take my word for it, try "Da South in Ya Mouth" for yourself!

Follow Da South in Ya Mouth on Instagram and also to find out any specials or changes to their hours of operation.

DA SOUTH IN YA MOUTH:

(619) 738-2918