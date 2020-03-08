Groovin' goes camping... inside

It's time to get creative, have some fun and think... inside the box!

SAN DIEGO — I, probably like most of you, was ready for a change of scenery and a break from the monotony of quarantine. One of my favorite things in the world is getting outdoors and camping, but that's pretty tricky right now.

Campsites are either closed or fully booked. I have a solution -- if you're willing to play along!

So, grab as many plants as you own, slap a virtual fire on the TV, pull out that tent from wherever you keep it and embrace the fun!

One thing that always puts a great camping trip over the top is the company and the best part of camping from home (and technology) is that friends can join you from any place on earth.

Fire up zoom and call the kids' favorite friends, reach out to that high school sweetheart or maybe Skype your siblings. Have them throw together a similar setup in their living space and you are now fully quarantine camping!

I understand this may not be everyone's cup of tea but the goal is to go all in! Just embrace it for a night and you will be amazed at the fun you can have.

These are tough times and one night of escape is not that much to ask for...so treat yourself to the wilderness in your living room.