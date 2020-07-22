Out & About: New changes at an old venue at Liberty Public Market

Back in 1923, it welcomed the nation's naval recruits. Today it's home to restaurants, bistros, arts, and recreation.

SAN DIEGO — In today's Out and About, I'm checking out new changes at an old venue! You know, Liberty Public Market, right? Back in 1923, it welcomed the nation's naval recruits. Today it's home to restaurants, bistros, arts, and recreation.

Liberty Public Market first opened in 2016 as San Diego's first 7-day a week public market in Point Loma's historic Liberty station. Today I checked out some authentic southern cuisine at Cane Patch Kitchen. The restaurant is owned by Tony Smalls and Ebony Broadway. The two use family recipes dating back to the early 1900s. You can find classics like jambalaya, seafood gumbo, Po'Boys and fried chicken, along with homemade sweet potato pie, peach cobbler and New Orleans style beignets.

I also sat down with a spokesperson for Liberty Public Market to see what they're doing to help keep you safe if you visit. Now, for the time being...you can't eat inside the public market, but with COVID-19 safety guidelines in mind, you can wear your mask, order inside...and then take your food to the outdoor patio. Alcohol can be purchased ONLY if you buy food.