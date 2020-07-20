Out & About: GoCar Tours on San Diego streets

Check out a go-cart that's GPS guided, and gives you a sight-seeing tour around America's Finest City!

SAN DIEGO — It's time to grab your overalls, a helmet and rev those engines!

Just kidding, you don't really need overalls. That was just my bad Luigi impression.

Who would have thought you can ride a Go-cart on San Diego streets?! Well, you can!

Check out GoCar Tours. It's basically a go-cart that's GPS guided, and gives you a sight-seeing tour around America's Finest City!

You can choose from different routes and tours, but ultimately you call the shots. You decide which spots to stop at, you program your car to take you where you want to go, and you can break for a bite anywhere from a seaside restaurant to a downtown cafe. I spent about an hour riding around in one of these bad boys, and honestly, it was SO fun!

The one thing you need to know though...do not drive them on the freeway. That's a big no-no. So whether you've lived in San Diego your whole life, or you're new to our city, I would totally recommend checking this place out.