Out & About: The Botanic Garden in Encinitas provides the peace and serenity you need

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Sometimes you just have to stop and smell the roses. Even if it is through your mask.

I know it's hard to get away these days, but trust me, a drive to Encinitas will make you feel like you've been transported to a tranquil dream.

The San Diego Botanic Garden is a nature retreat meant to inspire people of all ages to connect with plants and nature. Because let's face it, you can't get up close and personal with strangers, but you can definitely get your nose in some orchids.

And if you're feeling the stress lately, you'll want to take a nature bath in the tropical forest (it's not as weird as it sounds) or practice some meditation in the Bamboo garden.

Or if you're like me (or most small children) you'll get super excited when you see the turtles in the bamboo pond.

More on the San Diego Botanic Garden: