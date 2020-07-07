Out & About: Confidence and personal experience with Wild at Heart

This tucked-away boutique in Carlsbad caters to every person of every size.

CARLSBAD, Calif — There is nothing wrong with being wild at heart! Or with looking your best.

The next time you drive to Carlsbad and are looking to scratch your shopping itch, check out this cute boutique called Wild At Heart.

Now, you won't see a sign from a mile away, and that's because Wild At Heart Boutique is tucked away in an industrial parking lot. But don't let that fool you. This space, created by female entrepreneur Jenn Davis, will make you feel like you hired a personal shopper for way too much money.

It's meant to be a personal and private shopping experience. You can book some time (and wine!) with a few of your closest friends and browse the boutique--with Jenn there to help you if you need.

Here's the coolest part - Jenn wants every person to feel confident, so she offers all sizes ranging from the super petite to the very curvy. Jenn says she spends hours each week looking for inspiration and the perfect pieces to bring to her boutique.

Because let's face it, she isn't just selling clothes..she's selling confidence.

My interview with Jenn was super relaxed and fun and I feel like that's the sort of atmosphere she wants for everyone at Wild at Heart. Plus, she also opened up this boutique space as a small business owner right before the pandemic hit, and has struggled to keep it open.

And like Jenn would say, "Never let your heart be tamed and keep living a wild at heart life."