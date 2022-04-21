8 Things to do in San Diego this weekend: April 23-24

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Earth Week celebrations continue into the weekend and one of the signature events is the 20th annual San Diego Creek to Bay Cleanup, which is hosted by CBS 8's Neda Iranpour and Evan Noorani and is taking place at more than 75 locations across San Diego County. Click here for information on how you can help.
- What: Creek To Bay Cleanup
- When: Saturday, April 23, 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Gompers Park 4926 Hilltop Dr. San Diego CA, 92102
- Find out more
Caltrans Earth Day Event
- What: Staff will be on hand to dispose of your household waste
- When: Saturday, April 23, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: Caltrans Maintenance Yard 7179 Opportunity Road, San Diego
- Find out more
Earth Fair 2022
- What: Environmental Fair and Earth Day Celebration
- When: Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Balboa Park 1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101
- Find out more
Free Vista Earth Day activities for the entire family
- What: Families will celebrate the earth with fun, interactive activities
- When: Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Alta Vista Botanical Gardens 1270 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92084
- Find out more
Oceanside Earth Day Service and Celebration
- What: Earth Day celebration featuring booths hosted by environmental organizations
- When: Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Buccaneer Park 1506 S Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
- Find out more
Coronado Flower Show
- What: Touted the largest flower show in the country
- When: Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Spreckels Park 601 Orange Avenue Coronado, 92118
- Find out more
Pet Day on the Bay Fundraiser
- What: Pets and pet owners set sail on Hornblower Cruises
- When: Saturday, April 23, various times
- Where: San Diego Bay
- Find out more
Chula Vista Community Art Walk Featuring Youth Art
- What: Keeping the community safe through art and youth engagement
- When: Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Chula Vista Center 555 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910
- Find out more