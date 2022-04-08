8 things to do in San Diego this weekend: April 9-10

SAN DIEGO — The heatwave that swept through San Diego County at the end of the week should give way to cooler temperatures that should be great for getting outside this weekend in America's Finest City.
There are still restaurants to visit, tours to take and beaches to visit.
San Diego Restaurant week
- What: Restaurants across San Diego offer two-course lunches for $10, $15, $20, and $25 and three-course dinners for $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60
- When: Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10
- Where: Restaurants across all San Diego County
- Find out more / make reservations
Taste of Hillcrest
- What: Annual event featuring over 35 neighborhood restaurants
- When: Saturday, April 9
- Where: Throughout Hillcrest
- Find out more
Encinitas Spring Street Fair
- What: Hundreds of arts, crafts and food vendors. Stages also set up for entertainment
- When: Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10
- Where: Highway 101 between D and J Streets & South Coast Hwy 101 between D and J Streets, Encinitas
- Find out more
Spring Home/Garden Show
- What: Hundreds of exhibitors will be on hand offering tips on how to spruce up your garden. There will also be demonstrations and consultations with experts
- When: April 9 and April 10
- Where: San Diego County Fairgrounds
- Find out more
Old Town Trolley tours
- What: All San Diego County residents can take advantage of some of our tours and attractions for free when accompanied by a full fare adult
- When: Through the month of April
- Where: Multiple tours in San Diego
- Find out more
Bridal Bizarre
- What: Event features wedding ideas, services and products available for your big day
- When: Sunday, April 10
- Where: San Diego County Fairgrounds, Del Mar
- Find out more
Eggstravagazna 2022
- What: Kids will be taught about eggs in the ocean and will go on an underwater egg hunt
- When: Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10
- Where: Birch Aquarium, La Jolla
- Find out more
South Bay Earth Day
- What: South Bay Earth Day will feature a fix-it clinic, reuse and repair area, an artist alley and other sustainable activities
- When: Saturday, April 9
- Where: Memorial Park at 373 Park Way
- Find out more