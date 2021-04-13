x
Out and About: Act II Boutique

Jenny headed out to the family and female-owned business, Act II Boutique, which has dressed the community frugally for decades.

LA MESA, Calif. — Shopping is my cardio. Just kidding. I actually really dislike shopping...but places like this, make it fun!

Act II Boutique is a family and female-owned resale shop that's been dressing the La Mesa community for decades!

Dolores started this secondhand store more than 35-years ago when wearing pre-owned clothing really wasn't a "thing". In fact, it was stigmatized.

Fast forward to today, and she's still going strong, running the business with her daughter Deanne.

