Out & About: Altipiano Vineyard

Meet Denise Clarke. One of the few females to own a winery in California.

Listen, with all that's going on in the world right now...it's not good to keep things bottled up.

That's why I'm going to wine a little and let sip happen, as I get ready to meet the woman behind Altipiano Vineyard and Winery in Escondido!

And yes, I said woman. Denise Clarke is one of the few females to own a winery in California.

To be honest, I was on cloud wine with Denise. The view from her winery is stunning (and yes, her wine is delicious!) What's impressive about Denise is she literally saw her dreams rise from the ashes of a former avocado grove. Back in 2007 the raging Escondido wildfires destroyed Denise's avocado grove that she owned with her husband Peter. This was the same year the couple took a trip to Tuscany which lit a fire under their already existing spark for wine. So the couple of wine enthusiasts decided to pivot and follow their passion---and make their love for wine, a business.

Denise says sometimes it's hard for her to be taken seriously as a vintner. She says at times people look at her husband and assume he's the wine expert. But in fact, Peter did tell me...although he loves drinking wine, he doesn't have a nose for it. But his wife absolutely does.

So while many of you may prefer beer goggles, you may want to try on these wine glasses and check out a female owned--black owned--- Vineyard and Winery in Escondido.