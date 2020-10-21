Out & About: Halloween at Birch Aquarium

Haunted Aquarium Remix takes the spooky science fun and mixes things up outdoors

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Halloween is back at the Birch Aquarium! And this time it's remixed.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego is hosting Haunted Aquarium Remix through the end of October!

Haunted Aquarium Remix takes the spooky science fun and mixes things up outdoors with new animal encounters and activities for kids 2 to 10 years old, as well as fun decorations for the whole family.

This year the Haunted Aquarium Remix will use the Tide Pool Plaza, Smargon Courtyard and the Education Courtyard which will stay open if the indoor space has to shut down.

Since Birch Aquarium wants you to be safe, capacity will be limited which means you need to make reservations ahead of time, even if you're a member.