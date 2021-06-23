Out and About: Bootstrap Kombucha

Susan says she follows a method that homebrewers follow, just on a slightly larger scale. It's a double fermentation process that takes about three and a half months

SAN DIEGO — Pull yourself up by your bootstraps...and grab a drink!

Today I'm taking you inside a female-owned business that brews both alcoholic (and non-alcoholic) kombucha!

Susan McMillion is one of the owners of Bootstrap Kombucha! She says the name comes from starting something from the ground up, and that's exactly what this small business owner did!

Susan used to be a chef, so she went from the kitchen to kombucha, trying to escape some of the pressures of the culinary world. Let's face it, drinking some kombucha lets you feel a little bit of euphoria, doesn't it?

Susan and her co-owner are one of the few brewers in San Diego to make small slow-brewed batches of the fermented drink made from Scoby.

Susan says she follows a method that homebrewers follow, just on a slightly larger scale. It's a double fermentation process that takes roughly three and a half months. She says they use sweetened tea and all organic ingredients.

My opinion on Bootstrap Kombucha? It's delicious and very smooth! I would take any of my non-kombucha-loving friends to try it to attempt to change their minds.