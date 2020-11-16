Out & About: Callaway Golf Company

The sport of golf is even more popular during the pandemic, with record sales reported at Callaway Golf Company in Carlsbad!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — I like big putts and I cannot lie! And turns out, so do a ton of people.

Turns out, women are the biggest group showing growth in the golf game. So, I decided to stop by Callaway and take a swing at things. FORE!

I want to introduce you to Big Bertha. Let me clarify. Big Bertha REVA drivers! Callaway says this is a distance designed for women. Big Bertha REVA is really long, straight and easy to hit. The Callaway team says it has re-worked every aspect to get the very most out of your golf game. In fact, they have a group of women that specifically work on these tools, everything from color (lots of women say they're sick of seeing pink!) and grip.

Pros like Annika Sörenstam and Michelle Wie West have gotten their clubs tested and built at the Callaway Carlsbad facility.

The American company, based in Carlsbad, California, is the world's largest manufacturer of golf clubs, marketing its products in more than 70 countries around the world.