Out & About: Carlsbad Lagoon

I know some of us are heading to the beach to escape the monotony of the couch this summer... but have you been to the lagoon recently?

This was actually my first trip to the Carlsbad Lagoon!

They say they offer a little something for everyone. From swan pedal boats, kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, pontoon boats, Funcats... and my personal favorite the CraigCat! Basically the CraigCat fulfills your need for speed and was pretty easy to learn.

Managers at Carlsbad Lagoon say they are following safety protocols and disinfecting constantly. I did notice it was very busy with people that day! So you will have to be especially careful to socially distance and wear masks when not on the water. Carlsbad Lagoon also offers small areas of beach you can reserve (that are blocked off by small fencing) to help keep your distance and enjoy the sand.