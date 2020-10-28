Out & About: Día de los Muertos in Old Town

Find Old Town decorated in honor of the holiday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's the time of the year where we reunite the living and the dead. The tradition of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) continues in Old Town this year. But of course, things are going to look a little different. Old Town San Diego will not be hosting a traditional procession or displaying an altar in the El Campo Santo cemetery.

However, you will still be able to find Old Town decorated in honor of the holiday. There will be 16 ofrendas (altars) around Old Town businesses. The altars will be on display until November 15th so you have time to view each one while keeping a safe distance.

The Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos), is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. Families create special altars displaying offerings of food, candles, incense, ocre yellow marigolds and pictures of those who have died.

Please do not confuse Día de los Muertos with Halloween. October 31 is Halloween. November 1 is “el Dia de los Inocentes,” or the day of the children, and All Saints Day. November 2 is All Souls Day or the Day of the Dead. According to tradition, the gates of heaven are opened at midnight on October 31 and the spirits of children can rejoin their families for 24 hours.

You can stop by participating Old Town businesses for a map of altars and decorations.