Out & About: Disc Golf Club

Disc Golf: it's the art of playing fetch with yourself.

I found that quote on the internet. I found it funny, and pretty true. But seriously...why did no one tell me how fun this sport is? Am I the last person on earth to play disc golf?!

It's about time I tried. Especially since it's a great social distancing sport you can do year-round, outside (well, at least here in San Diego)

Today I met with Randy "Whynot" Wylot. He's been playing disc golf since the 80s! He started off freestylin' and then went pro. Currently, Randy is the Vice President of the San Diego Aces. That's the local Disc Golf Club. Randy says he actually got introduced to the sport by his wife. But let me tell you, when you try to talk to Randy about his accolades in the sport, he gets a little shy. He's a modest man, but he definitely will speak up when it comes to critiques of the game. Ok can I be honest, I did not realize this sport was so intense!

And here's a little history lesson for you...the sport was formalized in the 1970s and is played much like golf. The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) is a membership-based organization that claims to have more than 120,000-lifetime members across 54 countries. The PDGA is also the governing body for the sport. There are more than 8,000 disc golf courses around the world, with more being installed all the time. OK, I get it--tons of people play the sport, and apparently I've been living in a hole the past few decades.

Here in San Diego there is a slew of disc golf courses...so grab your disc...and let's play! Most courses do require reservations during Covid-19 restrictions.

