Out & About: Drive-Thru Scream Zone

Road Kill edition!

Time to buckle up for a terrifying ride! And no I'm not talking about having me drive you around. I'm talking about the Drive-Thru Scream Zone: Road Kill edition!

The Scream Zone in Del Mar has been titillating terror-lovers for the past 23-years, but this year they want you to experience the fright from the discomfort of your own car. You'll be able to get a designated driver to weave you through a mile-long course created by some pretty demented minds.

Trust me, at the Drive-Thru Scream Zone, the only roadside assistance coming to help you is a triple threat of zombies, serial killers, and creepy clowns.