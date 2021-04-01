Eat Local | Carruth Cellars

Carruth Cellars is one of the largest Urban Wineries in the county with delicious wood fired pizza and wine-to-go!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Already messed up your resolutions for 2021? Well, time to wine about it ;)

No seriously, I want you to have some wine with me at Carruth Cellars!

Carruth Cellars is one of the largest Urban Wineries in the county with delicious wood fired pizza and wine-to-go!

Each bottle of Carruth Cellars wine starts with high quality grapes sources from premium vineyards in Northern and Central California, and Willamette Valley in Oregon.

As soon as the grapes are harvested, they are loaded on temperature-controlled trucks and immediately transported to their Solana Beach Urban Winery -- just blocks from the beach!

The current menu offers unique Neapolitan-style pizzas, developed by Glen Quaranta, a San Diego transplant by way of New York City and Chicago. Glen has been in the pizza business for over 25 years! So let's just say, he knows a thing or two about pizza.