Eat Local: Famous Waffle Sandwich

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Hold up, I need to stop drooling before I type this. OK, I'm good now.

Today I checked out Famous Waffle Sandwich! It's a take-and-go sandwich shop right around the corner from our TV station in Kearny Mesa.

The Famous Waffle Sandwich franchise is huge in the Philippines, starting back in 2012.

But now, you can chow down on their sweet and savory waffle sandwiches in San Diego! They have sandwiches like Hawaiian Ham & Cheese, Chicken & Waffles, Pizza Chocolate Peanut Butter and Smore's.

I'm telling you, the second you walk into the shop, your nose will thank me. It's heaven!

The owner, Ed Paris has been trying to open up this spot on Convoy since before the pandemic. Trust me, I've been waiting that long, too.

He actually first spotted the sandwich kiosk in the Philippines and knew he had to bring it here to San Diego.

The long-awaited sandwich snack shop has made-to-order waffles filled with both sweet and savory things.

Famous Waffle Sandwich is open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can try sandwiches including peanut butter banana, mango cream cheese, caramel apple to, friend chicken, ham and cheese and pizza fillings. They also have iced coffee, honeydew, ube and horchata slushes.

Franchise owner Ed Paris says he wants to expand Famous Waffle Sandwich locally, hoping to open branches in Mira Mesa and the South Bay area. Stay tuned!

Yep, I knew it. You're drooling too.

FAMOUS WAFFLE SANDWICH