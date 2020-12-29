Eat Local: Terra American Bistro

Terra American Bistro is still closed for indoor dining, but they let Jenny inside to get a peek at how they're still employing people during the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Today I did something that I haven't done -- in what feels like -- ages! I stepped inside of a restaurant! I know, weird.

Terra American Bistro is still closed for indoor dining, but they let me inside to get a peek at how they're still employing people during this time, and offering delivery and curb-side pickup.

Let me tell you, it was an odd feeling being inside of a restaurant that is closed to diners -- tables were stacked up, the lights are mostly off (well, besides the kitchen) But people are still working.

The kitchen was full of employees in masks, diligently cooking delicious dishes to send out to local seniors and those ordering online.

I sat down with Executive Chef and Owner, Jeff Rossman. He's been in the restaurant industry for quite some time and says he was following the news before the pandemic fully hit the United States and was able to change his business model to stay relevant and stay open.

Terra American Bistro is farm-to-table meets modern American comfort food. They serve meals made with fresh, sustainable and earth-friendly ingredients. They also serve local organic produce, house infused cocktails and local craft beer.

Terra Restaurant was in Hillcrest from May 1998 to April 2011. They since moved to the East College District to bring farm-to-table dining to the East County.

Chef Jeff says he's committed to local, sustainable agriculture. He also has a cookbook called "From Terra's Table".

7091 El Cajon Blvd.