Out and About: Epicurean San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Listen, we have a lot of sunshine here in San Diego. So why not share a little?

That's where Epicurean San Diego comes in!

Epicurean was born in 2015 over a good cup of coffee, talking about a love of everything local, sustainable and delicious.

After deciding to leave their careers in upper management at restaurants, Stephanie and Dan went to work figuring out how to create awareness of all the local producers San Diego has to offer while offering the ultimate food experience.

Epicurean is a farm-to-table experience, based on events like culinary tours, cooking classes and pop-up farm dinners. Considering the state of the world, they did the infamous pivot--and are still supporting local makers...in the shape of a box. A sunshine box, to be exact.

Right now, you can help support local and send that sunshine to friends and loved ones with the Epicurean #SunshineBox.