Out and About: Extraordinary Banana Pudding

SAN DIEGO — The proof is in the pudding!

Today, I'm supporting small while also getting a taste of one of my favorite desserts...banana pudding!

Extraordinary Banana Pudding opened up in La Mesa just two days before the pandemic shut down San Diego.

Toran Grays says he knew he had something special in his great-grandmother's banana pudding recipe. He says the recipe has been passed down through generations in his family, and when he inherited it, he realized he wanted to share the pudding with all of San Diego! Frankly, I'm glad he did.

He started with one flavor, banana of course. And now, Toran sells 25 flavors of banana pudding! Flavors like Oreo, chocolate, cheesecake, coconut, lemon and red velvet. You can also find pudding-filled cupcakes, cakes and a pudding taco! YES I SAID PUDDING TACO.

Toran says he opened up his storefront with pre-packaged puddings to go, so he could survive the current economy. And turns out, he is not only surviving, but he's also thriving.

This native San Diegan also offers a daily happy hour with discounted puddings.

OK, thanks for pudding up with me. Go try it for yourself.