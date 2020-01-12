Out and About: Family Christmas Tree Farm

This Santee Farm has been serving up trees to the San Diego community since 1972! They have 10 acres of farmland and 12,000 trees.

Do you like them real or fake? I'm talking about Christmas trees, of course.

Believe it or not, I've never had a real Christmas tree so I figure 2020 is the year to do it. I mean, what else have I got going on? Nothing. The answer is nothing.

I went to Santee to check out the Family Christmas Tree Lot and have a flocking good time! By the way, 2020 is also the year when I learned what the word flocking means. Who knew! Probably all of you.

Anyway, moving on. Today I met Tyler Stokes. He's the owner of the Family Christmas Tree Farm in Santee.

This Santee Farm has been serving up trees to the San Diego community since 1972! They have 10 acres of farmland and 12,000 trees...making this lot the largest choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm in San Diego County! By the way, the lot is family-owned... by several different families in fact. It's been passed down from family to family since 1972. And everyone I met there, was such a pleasure. I mean, how can you not be in a good mood when you're selling Christmas cheer to Californians?

The Family Christmas Tree Farm also has living potted trees, wreaths, scented potpourri, cinnamon brooms, holiday candles, ornaments, lights...do I need to keep going?!