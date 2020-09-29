Out & About: Family Fun Center

The Family Fun Center is back at it again in Kearny Mesa!

It's time to feel like a kid again! What's old is new again. Wait, how many cliches am I going to insert into this story? Probably too many.

Moving on...not too far from the KFMB TV stations, the Family Fun Center is back at it again in Kearny Mesa!

The Huish family that opened the park back in 1974 is running the show again, after Boomers filed for bankruptcy and shut down.

But let's focus on fun stuff shall we?

The two mini-golf courses are open---you can choose from Storybook or Westernland. The go-karts are revved up and running on a renovated track.

Did all that make you hungry? Well, good thing Bullwinkle's Restaurant is serving up some food, too!