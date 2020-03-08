Out & About: Fiesta at Casa Guadalajara

Casa Guadalajara makes your dining experience a breeze in Old Town San Diego.

The fiesta still goes on at Old Town! Safely, of course.

Today I'm visiting Casa Guadalajara, to see how they're making your dining experience a breeze. Quite literally, since you have to eat outside these days.

If you haven't heard the name Diane Powers, you're missing out.

Diane owns Casa Guadalajara in Old Town (and the Bazaar del Mundo Shops & Restaurants). She's one of San Diego's most prominent businesswomen and has been helping transform the Old Town community for nearly 50-years. Many of her employees have been working with Diane for decades, some are even multi-generational! So I guess that says something about her! But in addition to that, Diane has learned to pivot. Casa Guadalajara already boasted a beautiful back patio, but now they've turned their front parking lot into additional outdoor seating so you can enjoy your dinner (and your margarita) and a safe distance!

The restaurant's recently implemented safety measures are still in effect, including required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff; required face coverings for customers while not seated; ongoing cleaning and disinfecting; new, disposable menus for every customer and more!

So now that we know that, can we have a margarita por favor? Oh and if you rather dine in the comfort of your own home, you can actually get a famous house margarita to-go!