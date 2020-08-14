Out & About: Fit City Adventures

Fit City Adventures is a corporate wellness concierge located in Encinitas

"Who says that my dreams have to stay just my dreams?" I can't take credit for that quote, pretty sure it was Ariel from The Little Mermaid. But speaking of mermaids, I got to sprout a tail and play mermaid for a day while also working my abs. SEE. DREAMS DO COME TRUE.

And it's all thanks to Fit City Adventures.

First of all, Fit City Adventures is a corporate wellness concierge. What does that mean? Well, they bring the most engaging things to do...to you! Things like dressing up like a mermaid and working out in a pool. Or jumping on a water trampoline. Or water boxing! You get the picture. Every experience with Fit City is different, so today we're focusing on Aqua Body Strong. These are fitness classes you can book through Fit City Adventures.

You can choose a private pool in your yard or one in your community. It's easy to maintain social distance by spreading out the equipment (like the boards and trampolines) throughout the pool.

Not only is it a great workout but it really does help create a sense of community by coming together--and releasing those endorphins! Let's just hope no one pees in the pool. Also, can we all agree I am a very graceful mermaid? NO? OK, great talk.

fitcityadventures.com

www.aquabodystrong.com/classes