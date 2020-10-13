Out & About: Halloween in Miniland

LEGOLAND® California Resort welcomes all families to join them for a Halloween-themed event!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Don't let anyone tell you Halloween is canceled. It's still going to get spooky this year, and Legoland is here to help!

It's going to be a brick-tastic fall event at "Halloween at Miniland" this year.

The California resort wants families to join them for a Halloween-themed outdoor retail and dining experience every weekend in October.

There will be distanced character meet-n-greets, family activities like making a pumpkin Lego, creepy crawlers you can meet, plus lots of pumpkin flavored paraphernalia.