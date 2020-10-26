x
Out & About: Haunted Walking Tour

This tour is a combination of haunted ghost stories and events with dark history and true crime stories that happened in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Ahh what a pleasant day to take a walk around San Diego! OR IS IT A TERRIFYING ONE?!

Today I met with my tour guide, Dante. Pretty sure he's a crypt keeper from the 1800s. Shudder.

This tour is a combination of haunted ghost stories and events with dark history and true crime stories that happened in San Diego. It takes about 2 hours, so the scariest thing might be holding in your need to use the restroom. Just kidding.

These tours are offered year-round. Happy haunting!

For more info, visit hauntedsandiegotours.com.

