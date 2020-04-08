Out & About: Menu on the water at Island Prime

You can experience Island Prime like never before, with a special limited menu on the water. Harbor float, to be exact.

Restaurant owners are having to get creative these days, and Island Prime is no exception!

While the doors to Island Prime restaurant are closed--they're still feeding you.

Island Prime is partnering up with Coasterra--and using their premier open-air venue right next door.

You can eat dinner on the water while enjoying Prime favorites like seared sea scallops, Australian rack of lamb and their famous filet mignon trio.

Island Prime's restaurant will be open nightly at 5 pm - 9 pm. Seating is limited so you have to make a reservation. Call 619.298.6802.