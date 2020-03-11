Out & About: Japanese Friendship Garden

In case you haven't been, the JFG is an expression of friendship between San Diego and its sister City, Yokohama.

We all need a peaceful outlet right now. The Japanese Friendship Garden (JFG) is open and adding some new in-person classes in addition to its virtual lineup.

In case you haven't been, the JFG is an expression of friendship between San Diego and its sister City, Yokohama. It illustrates two cultures and creates an immersive experience into the Japanese culture.

You can check out the new in-person Jiu-Jitsu classes as well as Vinyasa Restore yoga Saturday morning before the garden opens.

In addition to classes, you can also sponsor a koi fish at the garden! Your $30 sponsorship will help support one koi fish for 6 months--and the best part? You get to name it!

Plus, right now through the end of November, you can see the new Beckoning Cats exhibit.