Out & About: Kids Free October

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — October doesn't have to be so scary! Especially if you're a kid. The entire month of October, kids 12-years and younger get free admission at tons of art, cultural and science museums and historical sites in San Diego County!
Kids Free in October gives families the opportunity to enjoy new museum experiences each year or you can check out some old favorites.
So even though most things seem to feel up in the air because of Covid-19, at least you know you can enjoy some quality time with the kids at a local museum (see what I did there, up in the air? OK moving on)
On that note, today I checked out the Air & Space Museum--which is just one of the museums offered in this month's deal. You can take a space selfie on the moon, learn about Apollo 9, guide a shuttle landing and find a career with NASA. Kids must be with a paying adult at time of admission.
More information, visit www.sandiego.org.
Participating Museums
Barona Cultural Center & Museum (reopens October 8)
Bonita Museum and Cultural Center
California Center for the Arts, Escondido
California Surf Museum
Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum
Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego
Lux Art Institute
Maritime Museum of San Diego
Mission San Luis Rey
San Diego Air & Space Museum
San Diego Archaeological Center (reopens October 8)
San Diego Automotive Museum
San Diego Model Railroad Museum
San Diego Museum of Art
USS Midway Museum