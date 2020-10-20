Out & About: Kids Free October

Kids Free in October gives families the opportunity to enjoy new museum experiences each year or you can check out some old favorites.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — October doesn't have to be so scary! Especially if you're a kid. The entire month of October, kids 12-years and younger get free admission at tons of art, cultural and science museums and historical sites in San Diego County!

So even though most things seem to feel up in the air because of Covid-19, at least you know you can enjoy some quality time with the kids at a local museum (see what I did there, up in the air? OK moving on)



On that note, today I checked out the Air & Space Museum--which is just one of the museums offered in this month's deal. You can take a space selfie on the moon, learn about Apollo 9, guide a shuttle landing and find a career with NASA. Kids must be with a paying adult at time of admission.