Shop Local: Local Niche

Going into a MALL to SHOP SMALL?

Why am I yelling?! Anyways, there's a store called LOCAL NICHE --that may be in the mall--but is ONLY full of local makers and artists.

Owners Daniel and Tyler told themselves if they ever "made it" with their own business, they would help other small entrepreneurs. And that's exactly what they're doing, with a little help from some mall foot traffic.

Local Niche is full of more than 80 local artists and makers--and tons of unique gifts!

Here's how it started: back in 2014, Daniel and Tyler started a skincare business in San Diego called Les Creme. Daniel says he started making soaps to help cure Tyler's problematic skin and acne. After his skin started improving, their friends started to ask for the soap, too! And boom--- a business was born. The two both worked full-time and on their days off would sell at farmer's markets and local events. They did this for about two years until they got burnt out. They took some time off but then jumped back into it...telling themselves "when we make it, we want to come back and help other vendors".

For the next several years, they researched and created "Local Niche". Local Niche is a store full of ONLY small artists and makers. Currently, they have two locations. One at UTC and one in Mission Valley.