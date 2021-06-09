Out and About: Mud Lily

Mud Lily is a creative ceramics studio that promotes community and connection. A place where you can discover, explore and practice creating with clay.

SAN DIEGO — You know, a lot of people got crafty over the past year. They learned to knit, make furniture, paint, make pottery...

I was NOT one of those people. But listen, better late than never.

Today I'm at Mud Lily Clay Studio about to reenact a scene from the movie Ghost.

Just kidding. Maybe. I'm taking a pottery class.

Mud Lily is a creative ceramics studio that promotes community and connection. A place where you can discover, explore and practice creating with clay. And if you're like me, you're also going to get very messy.

Mud Lily is owned by two friends...Susan Tull and Jo Ann Molter. They moved to this location (in the crossroads of Normal Heights, North Park & University Heights) in November 2019.

Mud Lily is a 2,000+ square foot working ceramics studio and retail shop. They have 12 pottery wheels, two large community hand-building tables and a glazing area.