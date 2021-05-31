Out and About: Nova Easy Kombucha

At Novo Brewing, they say they source the highest natural ingredients to give you something you feel good about putting in your body.

I got 99 problems but a BOOCH ain't one!

See what I did there? Booch. Kombucha. Ok let's move on.

For some, kombucha can be an acquired taste, but this kombucha is easy to drink (you can trust me, I drank a lot of it).

Today I'm taking you to Novo Brewing in Chula Vista! Their OG beer is where it all began back in 2015 in Eastlake...which is a suburb of Chula Vista. But today they continue their brand with hard and non-alcoholic kombucha flavors!

In 2018 a few brewmasters started exploring the world of fermentation, looking for healthier more natural ways of making kombucha drinks. At Novo Brewing, they say they source the highest natural ingredients to give you something you feel good about putting in your body. They do not use any preservatives and the kombucha is not pasteurized. The inspiration also comes from the Brazilian background of the owners and brewmasters.

But don't take my word for it, try it for yourself! They also have a location in Otay Ranch that serves food (yum!)