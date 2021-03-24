Out and About: Old Fashioned Lumber

At Old Fashioned Lumber, they work with locally sourced reclaimed wood to create custom live edge furniture.

SAN DIEGO — WOOD you watch this story with me?!

There's an awesome guy in Barrio Logan who makes custom rustic furniture out of reclaimed and salvaged wood slabs!

And yes, his name is Don Woodard. And no, that's not a stage name.

At Old Fashioned Lumber, they work with locally sourced reclaimed wood to create custom live edge furniture. They start with harvesting, milling, and drying. The team then designs and builds furniture and fixtures from these trees.

Most of the building materials come from timber reclaimed from historic buildings and piers. The trees, gifted by nature and refined here in the heart of San Diego are sustainably sourced from throughout the United States.

In case you were wondering where the name Old Fashioned Lumber comes from... Don says he was having a drink (and Old Fashioned, of course) with his buddies when the idea came to him. And BOOM! The Old Fashioned Lumber business was born.