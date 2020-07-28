Out & About: Old School Shave Ice in Encinitas

An Encinitas eye doctor turned ice doctor when he created "Old School Shave Ice".

He had a vision, and he brought it to life!

Jeff Anshel and his partner Ginnie, bought a 1982 dilapidated school bus and fixed it up so they could sell authentic Hawaiian shave ice.

Their inspiration? Jeff's son actually lives in Hawaii.

With a little help, Jeff and Ginnie decorated the bus, filled it with stickers from their travels and went old school.

They say their business is eco-friendly, and they use natural ingredients (no dyes, corn syrup or artificial ingredients)

So what's the difference between a snow cone and Hawaiian shave ice? Well, it's all in the ice of course! Shave ice is an ice-based dessert made by shaving a block of ice, which makes it nice and fluffy. And I think Jeff and Ginnie would argue, it's much better.