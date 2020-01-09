Out & About: Campland on the Bay

Campland is a waterfront RV campground that has been around San Diego for roughly 52 years!

The quest for staycation spots in San Diego continues! Today I'm taking you to Campland on the Bay!

Now, if you're from San Diego chances are you've heard of Campland. You know, considering it's been around for roughly 52 years! This is actually my first time visiting the waterfront RV campground. Shame on me, I know! But hey I have an excuse... I've only lived here just under 2-years.

I was blown away by the size of Campland and the plethora of fun activities. I could list them all, but why don't you just watch the video?

CAMPLAND ON THE BAY

www.campland.com

2211 Pacific Beach Dr.

San Diego, CA 92109

info@campland.com

858 581-4260