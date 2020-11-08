Out & About: Cool down with Mr. Trustee

Mr. Trustee Creamery opened in Mission Hills this past May.

Looking to cool down during the heat while also supporting local? Look no further than Mr. Trustee!

This is a brand new business that opened during the Covid-19 crisis. Yes, they decided to launch an ice cream shop during this difficult time. Why? To spread some positive news, and bring a smile to your face...and your tummy.

Mr. Trustee Creamery opened in Mission Hills this past May. Executive Pastry Chef Jeremy Harville says they opened because they wanted to help bring a self of normalcy to the neighborhood during this time as well as add some jobs to the local economy.

The creamery is walk up...so you can social distance in line, take your treat...and go!

The scoop shop sells handcrafted ice cream, soft serve and to-go pints from the walk-up window daily 4 pm-9 pm.

The menu will rotate almost daily, but you can find flavors like Honey-vanilla, white chocolate macadamia cookie dough, strawberry cheesecake and malted milk soft-serve.