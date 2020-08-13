Out & About: Cycle Bar keeps wheels spinning outdoors

Cyclebar in San Elijo Hills is operating a reduced amount of classes in their outdoor parking lot.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Today I'm taking you to San Elijo Hills...a very sweaty community coming together to save your cardio!

Cyclebar opened on San Elijo Road about two years ago and was doing really well, until...well you know, the pandemic happened. The indoor cycling studio, like most businesses, had to pivot in order to keep their wheels spinning. Quite literally.

Right now, Cyclebar is operating a reduced amount of classes in their outdoor parking lot. After each class, instructors have to wheel in the equipment so their neighboring businesses can continue to use the lot. And for the next class? Well, they have to bring the bikes right back out.

Needless to say, it's a lot of work. But the community seems to appreciate this effort for a good sweat session. And speaking of community, there's a huge sense of coming together in San Elijo Hills.

In fact, the first time Cyclebar closed down, a neighboring bar opened up its parking lot space to let Cyclebar continue classes and store their bikes.

And let's face it, most of us are desiring to get out of the house to feel the sweat, to feel the burn..and to feel good, again while also supporting our community businesses.

Cyclebar is located at:

1646 San Elijo Rd Suite 101

San Marcos, CA 92078

(760) 290-3259