Out & About: D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Not all heroes wear crepes...they MAKE THEM. Obviously.

Today I want you to meet Chef Dayleen. She's internationally trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London and she's also a small business owner here in San Diego.

Chef Dayleen owns D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos.

Through all her culinary experiences, she says she found her passion lay in the complex (and delicious) world of chocolate making!

Her own shop in her hometown has a varied assortment of truffles, chocolates, salted caramels, chocolate fondants, creme brulees, macarons, and more!

D'liteful Chocolat offers classes, workshops and other special events.