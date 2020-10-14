Out & About: ELEVATE | Women's Health Series

As we approach October's New Moon, Saffron & Sage, San Diego's holistic health care club will be using the New Moon's symbolism to help with women's health.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This Friday October 16, 2020 is a new moon! The New Moon not only signifies the start of a new lunar calendar but also symbolizes new beginnings.

They are launching their newest women's health series, ELEVATE.

The 16-day series at Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa will focus on mind, body and spiritual wellness in connection to the lunar calendar's effect on women's cycles.

It kicks off with an outdoor New Moon Ceremony on Friday, October 16 and ends with an outdoor Full Moon Ceremony on Saturday, October 31.

The ELEVATE series is designed to allow women of all ages to better connect with themselves and others through in-person and virtual events, including:

Four live outdoor events in Estancia’s Garden Courtyard

Three live virtual events

Six educational talks and tutorials

Three digital guides

Daily at-home activities and recipes

These events will include lunar ceremonies, hormone balancing, heart opening yoga, Nidra meditation, moon mapping, seed cycling, skin nutrition, herbal education and more created by Saffron & Sage’s holistic practitioners and physicians.

Saffron & Sage is offering three ticket options to fit each participants’ needs, including:

The at-home experience : access to all educational and live virtual experiences. Free for Saffron & Sage members, $59 for nonmembers.

: access to all educational and live virtual experiences. Free for Saffron & Sage members, $59 for nonmembers. Single sessions: guests can purchase a single drop-in ticket to any of the outdoor live event in Estancia’s Garden Courtyard. $25 for members, $50 for nonmembers.

guests can purchase a single drop-in ticket to any of the outdoor live event in Estancia’s Garden Courtyard. $25 for members, $50 for nonmembers. All-inclusive: access to all virtual experiences and live events, a take-home swag bag and exclusive daily specials on Saffron & Sage products. $99 for members, $159 for nonmembers.