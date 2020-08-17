Out & About: Horseback riding at Pony Land

Pony Land is a family-owned and operated business in Southern San Diego County.

I'm gonna take my horse to the...Tijuana River Valley... to check out Pony Land! I am SO excited. It's been years since I've gone horseback riding!

Pony Land is a family-owned and operated business in Southern San Diego County. It was founded by Dan Winne and is now run by his son Garret and his wife Jessica--who I had the pleasure of interviewing today!

Jessica and Garret are lifelong "horse people" who met at the ranch in 2001. You can tell they have a huge passion and love for the animals.

Today I was able to ride a horse named Greta. Let me tell you, being on top of that horse...trotting through nature is an exhilarating feeling. And it doesn't hurt that horseback riding is naturally an easy way to social distance while being out in the fresh air.

Did I mention there's also a petting zoo? Because there is! You can cuddle with baby goats, piglets and check out the other animals...like a camel.

I asked my boyfriend if I could bring home the baby goat. He said no. It was still an amazing day. Go for a ride, yourself!