Out & About: Neisha's Dance & Music Academy

The rhythm is gonna get ya! Even if it's outside in the heat! That's right, dancing is not only good for the body, it's also good for the soul. And it seems like we all need a little happy groovin' and shakin' in our lives right now.

That's why I went over to Chula Vista to visit Neisha's Dance & Music Academy in Chula Vista. The dance center has been in the community for about 25 years! Neisha herself was a dancer and has a passion for encouraging kids to lead inspired lives through dance.

Right now, Neisha's is operating all of its dance classes outside in massive tents. The teachers and students are required to wear masks. If you feel more comfortable, they also offer the same classes virtually.

Classes are open for 18 months to 18 years of age.

NEISHA'S DANCE & MUSIC ACADEMY

www.neishas.com

870 Jetty Lane

Chula Vista CA 91914

619.585.1133