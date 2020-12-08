Out & About: Pelly's Mini Golf raising awareness about ocean conservation

Act like a pro on the mini-golf course!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — FORE!

Just kidding, I have no idea what golfers say. But that doesn't mean I can't act like a pro on the mini-golf course!

Today I went to Del Mar to check out Pelly's Mini Golf.

Pelly's has been a north county staple for decades and is part of the Del Mar Golf Center (so ya know, you can look up and see the real pros hitting balls)

Pelly's 18-hole miniature golf courses that were designed in partnership with the Birch Aquarium at Scripps and the Surfrider Foundation.

Of course, the courses are meant to entertain, but they also inform.

They're meant to raise awareness about ocean conservation.

You can see marine life sculptures (created by a local artist) featured throughout the ocean adventures course while golfers play through local breaks in the surfing safari course.

While you're golfing, you can also see signs that show recycling and conservation facts.

See! Learning is fun. Especially if you can avoid hitting your ball in the water.

Pelly's is located at the Del Mar Golf Center, directly across

Jimmy Durante Blvd from the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd

Del Mar, CA 92014

858-509-5130