Out & About: Quarantined & Single

If you're lonely and looking for love (and a young one of the age 21-28) then this dating game is for you! And if you're older (like me) then you can just sit back, relax and watch the awkwardness unfold.

Pacific Beach AleHouse is hosting its first "Quarantined & Single" dating show! That's happening Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. If you want to nominate someone or submit yourself, just check out their Instagram page. In the meantime, watch as I sit down with a bunch of young singles in Pacific Beach. What could go wrong?