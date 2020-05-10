Out & About: Simón Limón

A boutique that may be pint-sized but is helping creators on both sides of the border, in a big way.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! Today, I'm in the heart of San Diego's Mexican American Community...Barrio Logan.

It's one of California's Cultural Districts, full of authentic arts. I checked out a boutique that may be pint-sized but is helping creators on both sides of the border, in a big way. That boutique is Simón Limón.

Meet Alexandra Scarlett Perez Demma, who built this 180 square foot business from nothing!

Alexandra opened Simón Limón about two years ago in Barrio Logan. She says she owned a small jewelry company but found it hard to get her work into stores so she opened up her own. And thus, Simón Limón was born.

What is Simón Limón? Well, first of all... the phrase means something similar to "Okey Dokey". But more importantly, this is a creative space showcasing handmade/designed goods from local, independently owned businesses from both sides of the border as well as artists from Los Angeles and out of state small businesses. Alexandra--who was born and raised in Mexico---strives to emphasize on Latinx (and mostly female) owned small businesses. Alexandra is bicultural... her dad is Mexican and her mom is American. She says she feels all of San Diego has a multicultural identity, with Barrio Logan at its epicenter.

You can walk into Alexandra's store in Barrio Logan on 2185 Logan Ave #11 OR you can buy from her website. Right now, she's even making face masks (custom, made to order masks) and if you buy $18 worth of items from her website, she'll send you a mask for free.

Here's to supporting small businesses and encouraging local artists!