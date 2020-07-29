Out & About: Ride the waves with Surf Diva

"The best surfer in the water...is the one having the most fun."

Time to surf like a DIVA! and I mean that in a good way.

Izzy Tihanyi and Coco Tihany are twin sisters and owners of Surf Diva. And if you're from San Diego, chances are you've seen them riding the waves or teaching a gaggle of people how to surf. That's because the twins first started out as the first all-girls surf school back in 1996! Now, they teach all people of all ages and abilities. EVEN ME?! That's right, even a klutz like myself. I met with Izzy (the self-proclaimed "surf" of "Surf Diva"--the Diva is reserved for Coco) and she promised me a down and dirty lesson (quickee) to get me out into the water.

First of all, Izzy is so patient. I mean, wouldn't you have to be to teach someone how to surf? She's also very careful to keep you safe, even though we're outside. Masks are required during the lesson on the beach, but once you get in the water---the masks can come off!

Izzy's best advice? "The best surfer in the water...is the one having the most fun."

And man was she right. Within 30 minutes of getting a lesson, I rode 3 waves! I SURFED. And by "surfed" I mean I didn't fall off the board and I floated on the water like a stout gazelle. I call that a success. You better believe I'll be back at Surf Diva for a longer lesson! Ya know since I'm a pro-surfer now.