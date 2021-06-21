Out and About: Angelica B Beauty

Angelica said she wanted to create a studio where people can try things, without the constant pressure of a salesperson.

SAN DIEGO — The support continues for small businesses here in San Diego!

Today I'm taking a ride to South Park to get waxed. WHAT? You heard me, I'm getting my hair waxed on television. Don't worry, it's mostly painless.

I got to visit with female business owner Angelica B!

Angelica owns Angelica B Beauty which is a waxing and facial studio. But honestly, it's so much more than that. Back in 2011, Angelica quit her corporate job at Sephora and went out on her own. She says she wanted to create a studio where people can try things, without the constant pressure of a salesperson. After a ton of research, Angelica decided to get her esthetician license. She is now a wife, mother, business owner and proud woman.

Angelica says her studio continues to be a skin studio but now also has a boutique and is a place where you can believe in the strength and beauty of EVERY woman.

She says her mission is to create a community of women that encourage, listen and accept one another (while also getting rid of our blackheads).