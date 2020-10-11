Out and About: Candles on Tap

Introducing "Candles on Tap" which is San Diego's first custom candle bar.

Today I'm checking out the hottest new bar in Encinitas! Trust me when I say, things are about to GET LIT.

No literally, we're making candles. What did you think I meant?!

Anyways, forget mixologists, this bar has a Scent Stylist to get you a whiff of that intoxicating smell. And her name is Chantel.

Chantel and Marcus founded "Candles on Tap" in 2019, with a mission to introduce a unique scent-making experience to the community. The scent bar offers 100 fragrance oils to choose from, where you pick and design your own custom scent to be blended into candles or other flameless options. In addition to soy wax candles, you can also make your own reed diffusers, fragrance sprays and car diffusers.



They say they hope to ignite nostalgia through scent and also shine a light on the Encinitas community during such a hard time.

Chantel started making candles in her kitchen years ago for her family and friends, before turning it into a business venture.

You can also contact Chantel and Marcus if you want to use their Candles on Tap space for workshops, corporate outings, bachelorette parties, and any other private events!





